Liberia: NEC Processing Reverse Farmington Declaration

The National Elections Commission NEC informs the public that on 4 April 2023, the historic Revised 2023 Farmington River Declaration signed by 25 registered Political Parties is being processed for release shortly to the public.

The NEC enlightens the public that the Political Party, Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia (EFFL) on Monday, 24 April 2023 signed the Revised Farmington River Declaration at the headquarters of the Commission on 9th Street, in Sinkor.

According to NEC, the signing of the Revised 2023 Farmington River Declaration by the EFFL brings the total number of Political Parties who have signed the declaration to 26.

With this, the Commission says the final Revised Farmington River Declaration for 2023 is finally being processed for printing, publication, and dissimilation to the public.