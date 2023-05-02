Liberia: PUL Mourns Journalist Naway Gumeh Demise

...Opens Book of Condolence Thursday in Gbarnga

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) regrets and mourns the death of Journalist, G. Naway Gumeh of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), 99.9.

The Union, through its Bong County Coordinator, Samuel Kplaiwru will on Thursday, May 4, 2023, open a book of condolence in Gbarnga City, Bong County at Radio Kwatekeh in memory of fallen Journalist, Naway Gumeh at 11 Am.

Journalist Gumeh died on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Bong County after a period of illness.

He worked for Radio Gbarnga, Prime FM, the Voice of Liberia, and the Liberia Broadcasting System where he was till his demise.

Gumeh recently received the "Rising Star" award from the Liberia Broadcasting System honoring ceremony held in Monrovia, which showed that he had a greater impact to make in the Media Landscape

He will be missed for his excellence in broadcast, his passionate and dedicated services to the journalism profession

The Union extends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and the media community.

Meanwhile, the Press Union of Liberia is urging all of its Members, Journalists, Media Workers and the public to turn out for the signing of a book of condolence in honor of the fallen Journalist, G. Naway Gumeh on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11:00 am.