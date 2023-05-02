Liberia: PUL Mourns Journalist Naway Gumeh Demise

2 May 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

...Opens Book of Condolence Thursday in Gbarnga

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) regrets and mourns the death of Journalist, G. Naway Gumeh of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), 99.9.

The Union, through its Bong County Coordinator, Samuel Kplaiwru will on Thursday, May 4, 2023, open a book of condolence in Gbarnga City, Bong County at Radio Kwatekeh in memory of fallen Journalist, Naway Gumeh at 11 Am.

Journalist Gumeh died on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Bong County after a period of illness.

He worked for Radio Gbarnga, Prime FM, the Voice of Liberia, and the Liberia Broadcasting System where he was till his demise.

Gumeh recently received the "Rising Star" award from the Liberia Broadcasting System honoring ceremony held in Monrovia, which showed that he had a greater impact to make in the Media Landscape

He will be missed for his excellence in broadcast, his passionate and dedicated services to the journalism profession

The Union extends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and the media community.

Meanwhile, the Press Union of Liberia is urging all of its Members, Journalists, Media Workers and the public to turn out for the signing of a book of condolence in honor of the fallen Journalist, G. Naway Gumeh on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11:00 am.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.