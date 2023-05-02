Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta Ousted as Jubilee Party Leader, Sabina Chege Takes Over

Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has been ousted as Jubilee party leader in escalating wrangles in the former ruling party.

The Kanini Kega-led faction of the party said former Murang'a Woman Rep Sabina Chege is the new party leader on an acting capacity following a National Executive Council (NEC) held on Tuesday.

"Uhuru Kenyatta is no longer our party leader," Kega said after the meeting in Nairobi, "we have replaced him with Sabina Chege."

The party has been rocked by leadership wrangles, after Kanini clashed with Jeremiah Kioni on who is the bonafide Secretary-General of the former ruling party.

Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman Adan Keynan said the fate of besieged Kioni lies with the party's internal dispute resolution committee.

This is after the Political Parties Tribunal declined to quash NEC's resolution that installed EALA MP Kanini Kega as his replacement.

In its judgment delivered on April 16, the tribunal said that the notice for the National Executive Committee meeting issued on February 2 and the subsequent NEC meeting on February 10 which imposed Kega was done in accordance with the party Constitution.