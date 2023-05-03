Kenya: Gatundu South MP Kangombe Files Motion to Compel Kenyatta to Resign as Jubilee Party Leader

Nairobi — A notice of motion has been filed to compel retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to resign as Jubilee Party Leader and the subsequent Azimio Coalition as party chairman failure to which they will suspend his retirement benefits.

Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kangombe has sponsored a motion seeking to terminate the retirement benefit of Kenyatta, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for engaging in political activities.

Kangombe argues that the President Retirement Benefit Act stipulates that the monies may be withheld or suspended in the event the designated officials violate the principles of the Act.

"We note with concern that the people who are leading this nation into chaos are doing so using state resources. That the Former Prime Minister is using a vehicle provided to him by the taxpayers including drivers and security officers," he stated.

"The government cannot continue enabling violation of the law," said Kangombe.

The President Retirement Benefit Act 2015 provides that the benefits may not be paid in the event of being guilty of gross misconduct or actively engaging in the activities of a political party.

The Gatundu South Legislator is pushing for the National Assembly to compel National Treasury to halt the disbursement of the funds and for the total monies released thus far to be recouped.

"We are asking the Treasury to ensure that all the monies owed to the taxpayer are recovered so that they can continue enjoying their democratic right as active politicians and not retirees," said Kangombe.

Retired President Kenyatta became eligible to retirement benefit since February as the law requires enrollment of the retiree's funds six months after the general election.

The Lawmaker now wants the government through the National Treasury to recover Sh78 million paid to Kenyatta, Sh388 million paid to Odinga since he retired as Prime Minister after the exit from the grand coalition government and Sh375 million paid to Musyoka as the 10th Vice President.

"We are seeking the Parliament to recover that money and also cease further payment because we cannot have maandamano impeding taxpayers from not going working then expect the same taxpayers to pay retirees. He cannot have his cake and eat it," said Gatanga MP Edward Murui.

The act mandates sufficient protection for the retiring President's urban and rural residences, as well as a maximum of six security officers for personal and escort usage.

It mandates that the Minister in charge of national security consult with the former president before periodically certifying the number of security guards required.

The act also provides for other benefits such as personal assistants, secretaries, messengers, drivers, cooks, housekeepers, gardeners, laundry persons, house cleaners, office maintenance, maintenance expenses of vehicles, a diplomatic passport for the President and spouse, local travel, international travel allowance, and access to the V.I.P. lounge at all airports within Kenya.

The sponsored notice of motion comes hours after Former President Kenyatta was ousted as Jubilee party leader in escalating wrangles in the former ruling party.

The Kanini Kega-led faction of the party said former Murang'a Woman Rep Sabina Chege is the new party leader on an acting capacity following a National Executive Council (NEC) held on Tuesday.

"Uhuru Kenyatta is no longer our party leader," Kega said after the meeting in Nairobi, "we have replaced him with Sabina Chege."

The party has been rocked by leadership wrangles after Kanini clashed with Jeremiah Kioni on who is the bonafide Secretary-General of the former ruling party.

Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman Adan Keynan said the fate of besieged Kioni lies with the party's internal dispute resolution committee.

This is after the Political Parties Tribunal declined to quash NEC's resolution that installed EALA MP Kanini Kega as his replacement.

In its judgment delivered on April 16, the tribunal said that the notice for the National Executive Committee meeting issued on February 2 and the subsequent NEC meeting on February 10 which imposed Kega was done in accordance with the party Constitution.