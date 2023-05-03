Uganda: More Details On Shooting of Minister Engola Emerge

More details have emerged explaining circumstances under which the bodyguard shot dead State Minister for Labour Sam Engola.

In an incident at around 8am on Tuesday, Pte Wilson Sabiti shot dead the minister as he prepared to leave his home in Kyanja for work in the city centre.

The bodyguard would later turn the gun onto himself.

According to sources privy to the ongoing investigations into the matter, as his principle prepared to leave the home, Pte Sabiti started his mission.

"He first shot and disabled the minister's Aide de camp(ADC) who was at that time cleaning his pistol," a source told the Nile Post.

It is also reported that the killer bodyguard attached to the guard brigade of the 59th battalion in the fourth division in Gulu later turned to the minister's driver whom he asked to leave immediately.

"He told him he had no issue with him but asked him to leave immediately."

The Minister for Gender, Betty Amongi earlier today said the killer UPDF bodyguard had only been deployed to guard the minister a month ago.

"This particular bodyguard has not stayed with the minister for long. He has been his bodyguard only for about one month The (Pte) Sabiti who shot him was with him yesterday at Namutumba and guarding him in his principal car. He was brought a month ago from Bombo to join the other bodyguards in the ministry who have been supporting him(minister),"Amongi said.

Earlier, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga told journalists that Col(Rtd) Charles Engola was shot dead while entering his vehicle to go for work.

"The shooting was done by one of his bodyguards at his residence in Kyanja who fired several shots at close range," Enanga said.

The Information Minister, Dr.Chris Baryomunsi also told journalists that police investigations will help in determining the cause of the incident in which the bodyguard opened fire on the labour minister.

"The ADC(who was also shot)Lt Ronald Otim was rushed to Mulago and is able to talk . He sustained injuries in one of the thighs and arms and we hope he will get out of danger. That is what we have now and investigating officers are in high gear to find out what exactly happened," Dr.Baryomunsi said.

Baryomunsi explained that by the time the incident happened, the minister was seated in the vehicle together with the driver as the bodyguard removed the flag.

"He came, the bodyguard opened for him the vehicle and sat behind. The bodyguard was now opening the flag as the ADC was saluting the minister ready to take off. Then the bodyguard later corked the gun and opened the fire at the ADC first. In the process the minister tried to get out of the vehicle and he was also shot instantly. The driver then run out of the vehicle to a nearby town Pte Sabiti then rushed out of the gate,"he said quoting onlookers at the scene.

However, minister Baryomunsi's version contradicts with one of the investor's narration of the events leading to the incident.