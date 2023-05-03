South Africa: Environment Minister Says No Urgent Need to Close Coal Power Stations - South African News Briefs - May 3, 2023

Environment Minister Says No Urgent Need to Close Coal Power Stations

Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy says it would be "counterintuitive" to shut down old coal-fired power stations amid an energy crisis, reports News24. Creecy added that decisions on decommissioning would be informed by a "detailed technical assessment of the feasibility of continuing to operate older plants" and would also be informed by the timeframes of new capacity from other energy sources and the impact on the country's path to decarbonise the economy. Creecy reiterated an April statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that South Africa remains committed to reducing its carbon emissions by 2030 to within the target range, but that to limit load shedding (rotational power cuts) it might be necessary to revisit its decommissioning schedule.

eThekwini HR Head in Trouble Over Fake Qualifications

An internal investigation by the City Integrity Committee Investigations Unit (CIIU) into the qualifications of Kim Makhathini, the deputy city manager of the eThekwini Municipality, has revealed that she faked her qualifications, reports IOL. Makhathini had claimed to have a master of arts in social science from the University of Glasgow and a national diploma in human resources from Damelin, but the investigation found that she did not possess the latter and that the former could not be verified. The CIIU recommended disciplinary action against Makhathini for misrepresenting her qualifications. Makhathini refused to cooperate with the investigation and questioned why the media was interested in her qualifications.

Disbarred Lawyer Dan Teffo Makes Dramatic Entrance at Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial

Mail & Guardian reports that the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumed on a dramatic note after a six-month break, with the now-disbarred advocate Dan Teffo - who had defended four of the five accused - demanding an audience with the judge. Teffo withdrew from the case in August last year. Dressed in his legal robes, Teffo demanded that Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela meet him in chambers before the court could proceed. He said that there were "other issues" he wanted to discuss that could not be mentioned in the public domain. But Maumela, through his clerk, told Teffo that the accused must be asked whether he could meet the former defence lawyer ahead of the proceedings. The accused's legal representatives then met Maumela in chambers - without Teffo - after which the court case resumed. Mthokozisi Thwala, a childhood friend of Senzo Meyiwa, took the witness stand to testify about the events leading up to the footballer being shot and killed on 26 October 2014. The trial has accused five men of premeditated murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, and the illegal possession of ammunition over Meyiwa's death in 2014.

