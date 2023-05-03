Nigeria: Organ Harvesting - Reps Write UK, Federal Govt, Demand Softlanding for Ekwerenmadus

The House of Representatives has urged the United Kingdom government, especially the parliament to intervene in the sentencing of former deputy president of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife Beatrice with the aim to ensure a softlanding for them.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, specifically addressed the British Crown at the plenary on Tuesday, demanding that the UK Criminal Court considers the plea of the Nigerian lawmakers.

The House also asked the federal government to take diplomatic steps to "intervene" in the trial of the Enugu West lawmaker.

The resolution was passed at plenary session on Tuesday following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Toby Okechukwu, a lawmaker from Enugu State.

Following the adoption of the motion, the lawmakers asked the clerk of the lower legislative chamber to "convey" their resolutions in writing to British Embassy, UK government and the parliament.

Ekweremadu alongside two others are due to be sentenced on May 5 at the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey in the UK, having been found guilty of intention to harvest the organ of a 21-year-old Nigerian for his ailing daughter.