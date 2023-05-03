Liberia: 57 Liberians Benefit From China's Capacity Building Program

About 57 Liberians are benefiting from the capacity-building opportunity provided by the People's Republic of China.

The Program is part of China's Aid Human Resource Program.

Those benefiting from such a golden opportunity were selected from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and they are 25 persons. Another 25 were selected from the Liberia National Police, (LNP), and 7 from the John F. Kennedy (JFK) Medical Center's Chain-Liberia Paired Hospital Cooperation Project, Cardiology Medical Staff Training Course has seven persons.

These 57 Liberians who are going for the short-term course are expected to depart the country on May 5, 2023, and are expected to study in their various areas of specialties.

Speaking at the pre-departure reception at the Boulevard Palace Hotel in Sinkor, Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dee-Maxwell Saah Kermayah on behalf of the Government of Liberia thanked the Embassy of China for its kindness towards the people of Liberia.

He noted that such an opportunity has boosted the human resource capacity of the Government.

The Foreign Minister stressed that these opportunities will have positive feedback for the young people.

Minister Kemayan expressed his in delight in the fact that Liberians are benefiting from such an opportunity.

The pre-departure reception was graced by an array of Government Officials, including the Health Minister, the Inspector-General of Police, the Medical Director of JFK, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs among others.

All who spoke openly praised the Chinese Government for the timely endeavor.

They called on the beneficiaries to cultivate high moral standards that will guide their academic pursuit.

For her part, the Health Minister praised the Chinese Government for such an opportunity.

She recalled the turbulent days when Liberia was grappling with health crises and the intervention made by China.

"China has always been a friend to Liberia," Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah said.

Mr. Xu Kun, Charge d'affairs of the Chinese Embassy in Liberia promised China's continued support to the Government people of Liberia.

The Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy near Monrovia, H.E Xu Kun characterized the event as a concrete manifestation of China

