Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - Diouf Credits Teamwork After Man of the Match Performance

2 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Senegalese skipper Amara Diouf has credited teamwork for the effort that saw them down hosts Algeria 3-0 on Tuesday and progress to the quarter finals of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Diouf scored twice and set up a third to be named the TotalEnergies Man of the Match of the game in Algiers on Tuesday.

But he was quick to give credit to his teammates for the collective effort that saw them clinch a massive win.

"The victory over Algeria came thanks to the efforts of everyone in the team and the players. It was a huge win and we will try to continue in this way, and continue winning in the matches that follow," Diouf said after the match.

He admitted that the huge win against the Algerians was flattering, as they faced a tough match and had to work hard to get the victory.

"There is no easy match. Every game is difficult. We focused on ourselves and our game plan and we won the match," he noted.

Senegal will now look to affirm their place on top of Group A when they face Somalia in their final match of the group in Constantine.

