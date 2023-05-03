Nigeria: Buhari to Attend Coronation of King Charles in London

press release

The coronation will take place on Saturday, 6 May.

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart for London, United Kingdom later today, Wednesday, 3 May to join other world leaders invited to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort of the United Kingdom respectively.

Ahead of the coronation, the Commonwealth Secretariat will take advantage of the gathering of leaders in London to host a Commonwealth Summit for Presidents and Heads of Government of Commonwealth countries on Friday, May 5.

President Buhari is billed to participate in the Summit which will deliberate on the Future of the Commonwealth and the Role of the Youth.

The President will be accompanied by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, the Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, the Chairperson/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and other senior government officials.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)