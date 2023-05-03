Ghana: 90 Million Restitution Deal - State Wants Ato Essien Jailed for Non-Payment

3 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The state has filed processes at the High Court to get the founder of the defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien, imprisoned for not making payments as part of his GH¢90 million restitution deal.

According to the state, Ato Essien, who was supposed to pay GH¢20 million by April 28, 2023, has failed to make the payment.

In the application sighted by citinewsroom.com, the State Attorney said that, Mr Essien has failed to honour an agreement to pay the first installment out of the GH¢90 million restitution and reparation money after pleading guilty to offences leveled against him.

The expiration of April 28, 2023, deadline is what is necessitating the state's action.

Related Articles

Instead of facing an earlier jail sentence, Mr Essien, who pleaded guilty to accusations of causing financial loss to the state, was asked to refund GH¢90 million he confessed to having stolen after entering into a plea bargain with the state under Section 35 of the Courts Act.

As part of the agreement, he made a GH¢30 million deposit and was expected to pay the whole balance of GH¢60 million in three installments, the first of which was due on April 28.

The state had written to the Controller and Accountant General's Department asking if the money had been paid by the respondent on the said date, however, it has emerged that, no such payment has been made.

Therefore, the state contends that Mr Essien having failed to make the payment is liable to a custodial sentence.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.