Ghana: 90 Million Restitution Deal - State Wants Ato Essien Jailed for Non-Payment

The state has filed processes at the High Court to get the founder of the defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien, imprisoned for not making payments as part of his GH¢90 million restitution deal.

According to the state, Ato Essien, who was supposed to pay GH¢20 million by April 28, 2023, has failed to make the payment.

In the application sighted by citinewsroom.com, the State Attorney said that, Mr Essien has failed to honour an agreement to pay the first installment out of the GH¢90 million restitution and reparation money after pleading guilty to offences leveled against him.

The expiration of April 28, 2023, deadline is what is necessitating the state's action.

Instead of facing an earlier jail sentence, Mr Essien, who pleaded guilty to accusations of causing financial loss to the state, was asked to refund GH¢90 million he confessed to having stolen after entering into a plea bargain with the state under Section 35 of the Courts Act.

As part of the agreement, he made a GH¢30 million deposit and was expected to pay the whole balance of GH¢60 million in three installments, the first of which was due on April 28.

The state had written to the Controller and Accountant General's Department asking if the money had been paid by the respondent on the said date, however, it has emerged that, no such payment has been made.

Therefore, the state contends that Mr Essien having failed to make the payment is liable to a custodial sentence.