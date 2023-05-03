Ghana: I've Experience to Win Election 2024 - Kyerematen Touts

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has touted that he has the political experience to break the 8-year political party cycle to win the 2024 presidential election for the party and asked the delegates to give him the nod.

"I have the political experience to break the 8 to retain power in 2025 and what is needed is a mature leader and I am the individual to do that but I can do that when you give me the nod at the presidential primary I will not disappoint the party," he promised.

According to Mr Kyerematen, all the NPP needed was an experienced and mature leader to "break the eight" and he would be that individual for the 2024 general election, had the know-how and stood tall when it came to industrialisation, especially adding value to the nation's raw materials.

Mr Kyerematen touted on Saturday during a health walk dubbed: 'Aduro Wo So' (it is your turn'), in Accra, was attended by hundreds of party members, supporters, faithful, well-wishers and sympathisers clad in NPP t-shirts and other paraphernalia.

The walk was characterised by singing and dancing, with some members of theparty displaying placards with inscriptions such as, 'Father For All', 'Ghana's Hope', 'Jobs for the People', 'Cash for the People', 'Industrial Titan', 'Mr Job 4 Youth' and 'The True Unifier'.

Mr Kyerematen urged the delegates to give him the nod at the primary to continue his industrialisation drive by initiating pragmatic policies that would improve livelihoods through creation of jobs and wealth for the citizenry.

He noted that he played a major role in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and even helped Ghana become its headquarters, attracting investment in the automobile industry and the One District One Factory policy which was driving industrialisation.

"I also successfully spearheaded other policies, programmes and social interventions of the government as Minister of Trade and Industry, I believe it is my time and I appeal to all delegates to vote for me as their flagbearer and when that is done, they can be assured they will win Election 2024," Mr Kyerematen pointed out.

Carlos Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, who took part in the walk, said Mr Kyerematen had been a long serving member of the NPP and just as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was endorsed when the party felt it was his turn, same must be done for Mr Kyerematen because it was also his turn to lead the NPP.