Ghana: Mahama - Govt Continues to Fail Nation On Several Fronts

Former President John Mahama has stated that the government continues to fail the nation on several fronts.

"I celebrate all workers' industry, innovation, agency, and commend you sincerely for holding the ship of state afloat however, the government continues to fail the nation on several fronts, leading to her worst state of unemployment in recent memory," he decried.

Former President Mahama noted that government workers - teachers, health workers, civil servants, and security personnel - continue to shoulder the additional burden of an expanding population which could be avoided with prudent and pragmatic policies.

This was contained in the former president's message on the occasion of the 2023 International Workers' Day, sent warm salutations to all Ghanaian workers for their contribution towards the nation's socioeconomic development.

Former President Mahama indicated that the desperate state of unemployment came with extra demands on the time and energy of existing workers and sadly deprived their families of their presence at home and called for an open and frank national dialogue on the true state of the economy.

He said on several occasions he had done that with the hope to brainstorm and build consensus on the way forward towards common good and was also why he kept urging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to bail out the government to inject capital, credibility, and prudence into the management of the economy.

"Data from Ghana Statistical Service indicated that unemployment among the youth was high, exacerbated by the government's inability and unwillingness to pay crucial social protection funds such as Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty, National Health Insurance Levy, and District Assemblies' Common Fund.

"As we painfully sail through these stormy times with courage, I will continue to appeal to you, our gallant workers across the country, to hope for a better future that will protect investments of retirees, restore,revamp collapsed businesses, banks, create genuine jobs and ensure our statutory vehicles that offer protection to vulnerable in society are not starved of funds," Former President Mahama bemoaned.

He said workers were the backbone of the country, epitomise the Black Star of hope, aspiration and honour which was proudly extolled in the national anthem, it was their steadfastness, commitment, determination and dedicated service to the nation that had kept the country afloat.

The former president stressed that amid the present economic turbulence he saluted Ghanaian workers, for inspiring citizens to be bold, resolute and work towards building the Ghana they wanted together.