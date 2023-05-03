Ghana: Black Wonders Readmitted Into WAFF

The World Amputee Football Federation(WAFF), governing body of amputee football, at its Extraordinary Congress on April 29, lifted a ban on Ghana's participation in all amputee football activities.

The global body accepted Ghana's proposal to qualify for affiliation to its new membership criteria and presented same to Congress, which received a unanimous approval.

The move, was led by the President of the African Paralympic Committee(APC), Mr Samson Deen with support from members of Team Ghana including Mohammed Harmis Huzair and Theodore Mawuli Wiwortor.

Ghana in 2018 was handed a 12-year ban after failing to raise a team to participate in the Amputee World Cup in Mexico.

The ban was on all international competitions and tournaments till 2030.

But following efforts from Mr Deen who assumed the position of the AFC President last year.

Since his assumption, Mr Deen has put in several efforts to reverse the decision to provide the national amputee team, the Black Challenge an opportunity to participate in international competitions.

The reinstatement, according to Mr Deen,has come as great news to the amputee football fraternity in Ghana and would kick-start its programmes to prepare a formidable team to participate in the upcoming Accra 2023 African Para Games.

To prepare Ghana for the global event, a new committee would soon be announced which would be responsible for the organization of an Amputee Football Cup competition.

Ghana is currently the African Amputee Football Champions after winning the event in 2021.