Ghana: All for Christ School Sweep Medals At Bono Edition of HD+ Kids Armwrestling

Scores of pupils from Junior and Senior High Schools thronged the Sunyani Technical University to witness the commencement of the second edition of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling championship on Saturday.

The event, organized by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) attracted 120 kids to competein six bodyweight categories for both boys and girls.

The first three winners in all the divisions took home cash prizes, medals, certificates of participation and HD+ decoders.

In the boys' lightweight division, Vincent Alo-an from All for Christ School defeated Caleb Peprah from Agape International School while Godlove Gyamfi from Guggisberg School won bronze.

Oxford International School's Matthew Peprah won the boys' middleweight against Godfred Awuku from All for Christ School. Emmanuel Hatsa also from Oxford International School won bronze.

The boys' heavyweight division was won by Christopher Dasorh from All for Christ, followed by Clement Sampor and Philip Apprah All for Christ in second and third positions.

The ladies' lightweight had Ernestine Ayi Hatsa from Oxford International School as the winner; followed by Mariama Febir from All for Christ and Faustina Atanga from John Chris School.

Wendy Asamoah, Agnes Awuah and Theresa Miuaah, all from All for Christ School swept gold, silver, and bronze medals in the girls' middleweight division.

In the heavyweight category for the girls, Yvonne Kyreh from All for Christ won gold, followed by Lovina Kyeremah from Agape School andShakira Akwabea from All for Christ won bronze.

The Product Manager at SES HD+ Ghana Limited, Mr.Roddy Quaye, commended the participants and said that HD+ was committed to youth development through their partnership with GAF.

Mr Charles Osei Asibey, President of GAF said he was satisfied with the performance of the kids and commended the collaboration with SES HD+.

The next edition of the championship will be held in the Greater Accra region on May 27.

The event is also supported by GNTV Junior, K-Ointment, ETV Ghana and Twellium Industries.