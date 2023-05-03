Ghana: GTF Holds Conference for PE Coordinators

Following a Ghana Education Service (GES) approval to conduct taekwondo training programmes in basic and second cycle schools across the country, the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) has completed a conference with Regional Sports Directors in Kumasi.

The weekend's conference falls in line with the vision of the GTF, under the leadership of Mr Frederick Lartey Otu, GTF President.

The GTF agenda was tomake taekwondo the number sport in Ghana and the most preferred ahead of football.

It attracted representatives from the regions, members of the federation, Regional Sports Directors and Physical Education Coordinators.

Making a presentation at the conference, Master Stephen Amegashie, Jnr. (6 Dan Blackbelt), the Technical Director of the GTF, the objectives of the conference was to whip up interest of the sport in the Regional Sports Directors and Coordinators.

Ably supported by Master Simon Koku Gluikpor (5 dan Blackbelt) the Deputy Technical Director who doubles as Chairman of the Ashanti Region Taekwondo Association, Mr. Amegashie explained that the conference is also aimed at deepening the understanding of general Taekwondo knowledge through.

This, he said, would be achieved by understanding the history of taekwondo, the Principles and Philosophy of Taekwondo, Taekwondo Terminology, its Forms or Patterns, Art of Breaking, Unarmed Self defence more especially for girls and Women and Taekwonrobics (Dance Synchronization).

He said it was also important for the Coordinators to understand the Rules of Competition Sparring which is mandatory to ensure safety by wearing Electronic Points Scoring System( E - PSS) Equipment that comprises of head protector, mouth guard, arm protector and gloves, trunk protector, groin protector, leg protector and electronic socks (E or sensor socks).

Master Simon Koku Gluikpor also told the Times Sports that the conference made key emphasis on the 'Do' aspect of Taekwondo which inculcates and instils values, development of motor skills, cognitive abilities, physical coordination and most importantly discipline through practicing the broad spectrum of Taekwondo.

Some Regional Sports Directors and Coordinators at the conference had a practical feel through fist breaking of 1"boards and special unarmed self-defence techniques for women and girls against possible attack by strangling, gripping or grabbing and the bear hug from behind.

Members of Ashanti regional taekwondo team that performed the demonstration included Daniel Mensah Michel, Snr., Daniel Mensah Michel, Jnr., lgnatius Addo, Jacob Adamu, Tata Alaglo, Yaw Agbade, Elizabeth Okyere and Edward Ampofo Agyei.