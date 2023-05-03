Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - Malian Keeper Kone Thirsts for Title

Malian keeper Bourama Kone has expressed his desire to see the team clinch the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title, and follow in the footsteps of the predecessors that won the crown in 2015 and 2017.

Kone was named man of the match as Mali began their title hunt with a 1-0 win over Burkina Faso, and the shot stopper played an integral role in the victory with match winning saves.

"I am delighted and honored to be named man of the match. We made a good effort as a team to win the game," Kone said.

He added; "We have a good spirit within us because we know our seniors won this title in 2015 and 2017. We are here to follow in their footsteps and win too."

Mali put themselves in a good position to qualify for the quarter finals with the win over Burkina Faso and they now hope for another victory on match day two against Cameroon which will guarantee them top spot.

"We will definitely work hard in training and prepare to win the match against Cameroon. What was most difficult was starring with a win on our first match and now that we have, the confidence is better," he noted.

The victory over Burkina Faso moved them top of the group and a draw in the least against Cameroon automatically sends them into the last eight.