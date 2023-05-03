Liberia: Dempster Wins Peace and Justice Awards in Usa

MONROVIA-The Center for African Peace & Conflict Resolution (CAPCR) at Sacramento has honored Adama Dempster, Secretary-General of the Civil Society Human Rights Advocacy Platform of Liberia as Peace and Justice Winner 2023.

The award is in recognition of Mr. Dempster's exemplary Leadership and outstanding contributions in human rights and social justice in Liberia.

The Lead Campaigner for the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia, according to the CAPCR, joined other colleagues around the globe to receive such an award for his demonstration and commitment to peace and justice in post-civil war Liberia.

The Annual Awards by the CSUS-CAPCR present the peace awards to selected individuals and organizations in recognition of their outstanding contributions in various components of peace and conflict resolution in Africa.

Among past recipients of the Annual Peace Awards, including the first female Chief Justice of Ghana, Georgina Theodora Wood, Dr. Joseph Marshall of the Omega Boys Club/Street Soldiers, Dr. Ephraim Williams(St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Sacramento), Jeannette Ndhlovu, former Consul

General of South Africa, Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa, and Daniel Yamshon, Esq. (Sacramento lawyer) among others.

"In 2018, we honored President Nana Akufo Addo of Ghana, followed by Dr. Bennet Omalu in 2019, Danny Glover in 2020, Dr. Olivia Kasirye- Sacramento County Public Health Officer and Africa agribusiness entrepreneur Fatai Yusufu in 2022, among other distinguished guests", the group added.

In his remarks, Award Winner Adama Dempster thanked the Organizers for the honor, especially with a focus on his work done in the past and present.

According to him, the award has further motivated him to continue to work for the Human Rights Community in Liberia and in the interest of the masses.

Adama used the occasion to pledge his commitment to continue his advocacy for the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia.

"I remain focused and unbinding in my advocacy and quest until justice can be served to war victims and survivors, and to ensure that perpetrators face the full weight of the law in order to avoid the recurrence of Liberia's dark past", Adama maintained.

CAPCR is an institute of California State University, Sacramento (CSUS) that provides conflict resolution and peace education and research in Africa.

To date, over 30,000 people from 6 continents and over 40 countries have participated in various CAPCR's Training Workshops and Conferences.

Meanwhile, the award ceremony was held in the Ballroom of the University Union at CSU- Sacramento at the end of the 31st Annual Africa/Diaspora Conference from April 27-28, 2023.