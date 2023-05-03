Liberian Red Cross Intensifies Awareness On Safety At Workplaces

...Celebrates World Safety, Health Day at Work

The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) has celebrated World Safety and Health Day at Work in Monrovia.

The day was celebrated on April 28, 2023.

LNRCS First Aid Department intensified its awareness education at the Liberia Cement Corporation.

The awareness program was attended by some top Officials of the Liberia Red Cross Society.

Speaking during the event in Monrovia LNRCS Resource Mobilization and Asset Manager, William Montgomery noted that the campaign is intended to save lives.

He expressed appreciation on behalf of the Secretary-General of the Liberian Red Cross Society, Gregory Blamoh.

"Liberia Cement Corporation has been a good partner to the Red Cross which motivated us to choose the entity.

"Things happen at workplaces, and workers spend most of their time at work.

"It is vital to make the environment safe. Things can happen anytime," he added.

Also speaking, the First Aid Business Manager at the Liberia National Red Cross Society, Marcus Washington urged entities to prioritize the safety of their workers.

