Nigeria: Oruma Allays Fears Over Health Status

The former Super Eagles star attempted to douse the tension around his health with a short video clip

Former Nigerian International, Wilson Oruma, has reassured fans that he is healthy and well after recent reports suggested he was bedridden and fighting for his life.

In a video shared across social media platforms, Oruma on Tuesday thanked Nigerians for showing keen interest in his situation but he was quick to affirm that he is indeed 'healthy'.

Wearing a round neck Blue and white striped t-shirt and sitting down to be filmed in the 55 seconds video, Oruma said he never knew Nigerians loved him this much and he is grateful for the outpouring of love from far and wide.

He said: "What's up my people.. Thank you for everything, for the support and love you have shown to me and my family, we are healthy and sound, thank you so much, I never knew people love me so much like that, I appreciate and celebrate you all, Thank you so much. As you can see, I am well and healthy and good, am looking so cute and today is the 2nd of May, 2023... I am playing this video today to tell everyone, I am good "

Panic moment

Several news outlets had reported how Oruma in an earlier video clip (which PREMIUM TIMES couldn't authenticate) was lying helpless on a bed in an unidentified hospital.

In the reported video, the Olympic gold medalist was said to be on a drip and snoring on his sick bed, while receiving treatment via the urinary catheters.

Neither his ex-teammates nor close associates could share details of what Oruma's ailment was or the hospital he was receiving treatment.

"I saw the video as well and I have been trying to find out what really happened to Wilson," Dosu told Saturday PUNCH.

"Wilson Oruma? Not again," another of his Atlanta teammate Sunday Oliseh also told PUNCH

"Its unfortunate. I feel for him and I wish him speedy recovery."

Bumpy life

The 44-year-old Oruma started from the Golden Eaglets which he led to conquer in the 1993 U-17 World Cup alongside with the likes of Kanu Nwankwo and Celestine Babayaro amongst others.

Even though he sparingly played for Nigeria's Super Eagles, he had his moments with the national team also while also excelling at several European clubs, including Lens, Marseille, and Sochaux.

Oruma sadly has over the years been in the news for health-related challenges.

After retirement from professional football, Oruma reportedly lost what was his life savings to a fake business deal, a development which he seems never to have fully recovered from.

The former president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick had been at the forefront of helping Oruma pick up what is left of his life with an appointment into one of the age-grade national teams and also making regular cash donations to Oruma and his family

For now, Oruma's reassurance will undoubtedly come as a huge relief to fans around the world who were concerned about his well-being.