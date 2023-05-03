Nigeria: Air Passengers Stranded As NLC, TUC Shut Down Lagos Airport

3 May 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

Passengers are currently stranded at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, over the industrial action embarked upon by members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

In a travel advisory made available to travelers, a copy of which was obtained by LEADERSHIP, Air Peace airline informed passengers of disruption in their operations by the labour unions.

According to the airline, the disruption will affect travel plans of various passengers and thereby asked for understanding.

"We hereby notify the flying public that the industrial action being embarked upon by members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NPC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) is currently disrupting our operations at the Lagos Airport, leading to flight disruptions across our network.

"While we monitor this unforeseen development and hope things return to normal soon, we regret the impact of the disruptions on the travel plans of our passengers and plead for their understanding," the advisory stated.

