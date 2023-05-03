Ghana: Japan Assures of Continuous Investments

Japan has said it will corporate with Ghana for the speedy implementation of phase II of the Tema-motorway roundabout project, which links major highways, including the Abidjan-Lagos corridor road, which is critical for the development of the West Africa Economic Integration.

Addressing a joint press conference Monday at the Jubilee House after bilateral talks between the two countries, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said such investments hold the key to the future of Ghana and the West African region.

To further enhance and improve Ghana's human resources, the two countries also signed an MoU for a human resource development scholarship to support the training of young Ghanaian entrepreneurs in Japan.

The Japanese Prime Minister confirmed the importance of the business and investment promotion between Ghana and Japan, adding: "Toyota, Nissan and Suzuki are all building assembly plants in Ghana to produce vehicles and these are great examples of our ties."

"I also understand that Honda plans to establish an assembly plant by the end of this year, another move which I hope would celebrate the business relations between our two countries."

Prime Minister Kishida also reaffirmed the importance of his country's commitment to further promote development cooperation between Japan and Ghana.

Thanks to the unique bond created by Dr Ngoushi, Prime Minister Kishida said Japan for many years has been supporting Ghana in the area of health.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research played a leading role in countermeasures against the pandemic.

On food security, the two countries signed an MoU to enhance rice seeds production capacity, where Japan would provide seed support to increase the production of affordable and quality rice in Ghana.

On his part, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said Prime Minister Kishida's visit to Ghana has further strengthened the ties of friendship and cooperation "that Ghana attaches to her relations with Japan."

He said Ghana-Japan relations date back to 1927 when Dr Noguchi arrived in Ghana, then Gold Coast to research yellow fever, adding: "He laid the foundation for the great friendship between our great countries."

President Akufo-Addo expressed Ghana's gratitude to Japan for its continuous assistance to the country's economy through various initiatives under the African Business Education Initiative and the overseas development assistance, among others.

He said Ghana is endowed with both human and natural resources and urged Japanese businesses and investors to tap into the business-friendly environment created by the government.