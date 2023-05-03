Ghana Set for Soccerex Gobal Convention...Event Slated for Miami, Usa, Nov 14-15

Soccerex Miami, the world's largest football business gathering, will take place in Miami, USA, from November 14-15, 2023.

The event will see key stakeholders and decision makers from more than 60 countries come together to debate, share thought leadership, and network.

Over 50 exhibitors, 600 right holders, and 65 per cent C-level or directors will take part in the event, connecting 2,000 senior executives from the football communities in North, Central, and South America and the rest of the world.

Soccerex has unparalleled links to the decision makers around the world, including key representatives of FIFA, MLS, Concacaf, AFC, and La Liga, in addition to top businesses that keep the globe's favorite game of soccer advancing. The convention will provide two full days of debate, discussion, networking, meetings, knowledge sharing, and thought leadership as senior figures from the football business industry come together again in amazing settings under the umbrella of the world's leading football business event.

As football continues to climb the league table of popular US sports, Go Ghana LLC, a marketing affiliate partner of Soccerex LLC promoting Soccerex in Ghana, is privileged to invite the Heads of the various stakeholders in the Ghanaian football fraternity to attend Soccerex in Miami in November.

According to the Senior Commercial Consultant of Soccerex LLC, Mr Jon Goodwin, Ghana football is a brand, but there is still a lot to be done to put Ghana on the world map. Go Ghana LLC will have a national pavilion for the Ghanaian delegates to market themselves to the international world, taking advantage of the upcoming Soccerex event in Miami to venture into the lucrative business of football.

A statement from the organisers said this would be the first time in the history of Ghana where the business of Ghanaian football fraternity will come together under the same roof to exhibit during Soccerex.

"Go Ghana LLC is strongly advocating the entrepreneurship potential in sports, promoting Ghana on the international football business platform, as well as rekindling the team spirit in our football executives."

As part of the programme for the Ghanaian participants, there will also be a live panel session providing their own speakers and moderator which would be added to the main Soccerex conference agenda, audience Q&A, and fully branded session with their logo prominent on screen, and in marketing materials which will be marketed to the Soccerex attendees in Miami.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"With Ghana hosting the African Games next year, Soccerex in Miami will be a great platform to meet face-to-face with prospective attendees and also invite them from the diaspora to the Games. In addition, a business programme will be organised around Soccerex in Miami, Florida with appointments, company visits, and networking opportunities," the statement added.

Go Ghana's mission, the statement added, is to help Ghanaian businesses to grow on the international stage and to promote the country's world-class industry capabilities to international audiences in order to pursue opportunities in the United States and beyond. The management of Go Ghana LLC has a wealth of experience in trade missions and destination management, showcasing Ghana's trade potentials abroad.

"Soccerex LLC, as part of the partnership deal with Go Ghana LLC, is offering Ghanaians discounted registration fees through Go Ghana to whoever is ready to attend the Soccerex Convention in Miami."