Liberia: LNBA Urges Liberians to Adhere to the Rule of Law

The Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) has admonished Liberians to continue to adhere to the rule of law. The LNBA said the benefits of adhering to the rule of law are peace and stability.

Without adherence to the rule of law, the Bar warned that there will be no functional system of governance and no one will be able to carry out any functional activities.

The Bar, therefore, admonished every Liberian to hold on firmly to the rule of law, especially during the 2023 election.

Meanwhile, the LNBA through its Secretary General, Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah has announced the activities leading to the celebration of the 2023 Law Day.

Speaking Monday, 1 May 2023 in Monrovia, Cllr. Varmah said the Law Day celebration is expected to kick off on Friday this week at the E.J.S Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

According to him, the Law Day will begin with a parade of all lawyers at 8 a.m. at the SOS Clinic to the Ministerial Complex under the theme, "Episodes of Electoral Violence and Prospects for Constitutional Democracy in Liberia."

"At this year's celebration of Law Day, His Excellency Beng'yela Augustine Gang, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cameroon and Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps will serve as the keynote speaker," said Cllr. Varmah.

He said Law Day is held annually to honor the achievement in the legal profession. He added that it provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect liberty and contribute to the freedom that everyone shares.

Cllr. Varmah noted that in 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower established Law Day as a day of national dedication to the principles of government under the law.

He furthered that, in 1961, the US Congress designed May 1 as the official date for celebrating Law Day.

He detailed that it is celebrated in many jurisdictions in the first week of May which has generated interest and has spread throughout the world.