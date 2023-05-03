Ghana: Ahafo Ano North MP Cuts Sod for Construction of Tepa, Akwasiase to Twabidi Pakyi Road.

A sod cutting ceremony for the commencement of the 25km Tepa, Akwasiase to Twabidi is 25km has been performed by the Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano North, Mr Suleman Adamu Sanid.

The project, expected to be completed in December 2023, will be undertaken under two components with the first being the four-tier 14.7 km and grade separated intersections at Tepa, Akwasiase to Twabidi pakyi roads.

When completed, the project is expected to improve capacity to reduce the continued traffic growth and will complement other completed new road projects, to form a resilient network to meet travel demands.

Component One would be executed by Deahimahs Company Ltd Construction, a local firm in joint venture with Kumar Wijayaraja, Blue Techs UK Groups Ltd while component two would be solely undertaken.

According to the Member of Parliament, the project would be the first if it's kind in Tepa in Ahafo Ano North Constituency but second in the Tepa, Akwasiase to Twabidi pakyi, after Ashanti region in Kumasi and would definitely improve urban mobility.

Countering comments by critics that no developmental projects has been undertaken in Tepa, Akwasiase and Twabidi, Mr Adamu Seni, emphasised that since 2017 when NPP came to power, many roads had been asphalted in the region.

He appealed to the contractors to put in measures to minimise road congestion to avoid any inconveniences to the public.

The Member of Parliament also urged the contractors to give employment opportunities to local artisans to better their lives.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of De Ahimahs Company Limited, Mr Ian Ofosuhene Ahimah who is the main contractor of the road construction project assured that his outfit would give off its best in delivering an impeccable service.

"We are going to do what we do best in terms of road construction. There is evidence of our good works. While discharging our duties, we will not forget the indigenes within the areas that this road construction will go on. We are going to engage their services as way of giving them a means of livelihood until the project is completed," he assured.