Nigeria: Alleged $1.3m Fraud - EFCC Stalls Trial of Business Mogul's Case

Kano — The absence of prosecution witnesses yesterday stalled the trial of a business mogul, Mr. Abdulsalam Abdulkarim-Zaura, before a Kano Federal High Court over alleged $1.3 million fraud.

When the case came up yesterday for commencement of trial, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr. Sadiq Hussaini, told the court that their witnesses were not in court.

Hussaini said: "We are very sorry we could not provide our witnesses. We are asking for another date to enable us to produce our witnesses on the next adjourned date."

with the motion on notice application today, adding that it was not ripe for hearing.

"We are not ready to hear the defense motion on notice," he said. Responding, the Defense Counsel, Mr. Isiyaka Dikko, told the court that they are ready to proceed and move the application.

Dikko said: "We filed a motion on notice on April 17, seeking for stay of proceeding pending the hearing and determination of an appeal at Supreme Court."

The Presiding Judge, Justice Muhammad Nasir-Yunusa, adjourned the matter until May 31 and June 1, for a hearing of the pending application and commencement of trial.

The defendant was alleged to have sometime in August 2014, within the Kano Judicial Division of the High Court, with intent to defraud, conspired to obtain the sum of $1.3 million from Dr. Jamman Al-Azmi.

The prosecutor said that the offense contravened the provision of Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Alleged $1.3m Fraud: EFCC Stalls Trial of Business Mogul's Case

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The absence of prosecution witnesses yesterday stalled the trial of a business mogul, Mr. Abdulsalam Abdulkarim-Zaura, before a Kano Federal High Court over alleged $1.3 million fraud.

When the case came up yesterday for commencement of trial, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr. Sadiq Hussaini, told the court that their witnesses were not in court.

Hussaini said: "We are very sorry we could not provide our witnesses. We are asking for another date to enable us to produce our witnesses on the next adjourned date."

with the motion on notice application today, adding that it was not ripe for hearing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are not ready to hear the defense motion on notice," he said. Responding, the Defense Counsel, Mr. Isiyaka Dikko, told the court that they are ready to proceed and move the application.

Dikko said: "We filed a motion on notice on April 17, seeking for stay of proceeding pending the hearing and determination of an appeal at Supreme Court."

The Presiding Judge, Justice Muhammad Nasir-Yunusa, adjourned the matter until May 31 and June 1, for a hearing of the pending application and commencement of trial.

The defendant was alleged to have sometime in August 2014, within the Kano Judicial Division of the High Court, with intent to defraud, conspired to obtain the sum of $1.3 million from Dr. Jamman Al-Azmi.

The prosecutor said that the offense contravened the provision of Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.