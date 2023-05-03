Ghana: Lead Crusade for Environmental Safety - EPA Boss Urges Chief Imam

2 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu has appealed to the National Chief Imam to lead the crusade for clean and responsible environmental activities in the country.

DrKokofu noted that the country faces several environmental challenges as a result of both internal and external factors which threaten the lives of its people.

He was therefore of the view that the involvement of civil society groups, more especially the venerable Office of the National Chief Imam will go a long way to assist in shaping the minds and attitudes of Ghanaians in becoming environmentally conscious.

The EPA Executive Director made the appeal when he led a delegation made up of directors of the agency to pay a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam last Friday.

He noted that environmental degradation as a result of human activities is a source of worry to the country, adding that though government is doing its best to address these challenges, it would require the expressed support and commitment from all stakeholders, including the religious community.

The National Chief Imam has meanwhile affirmed his support towards the crusade for environmental safety in the country.

The National Chief Imam made references to the Holy Book, The Qur'an where Allah the Almighty stresses the diverse reasons for creating man and enjoining man to be each other's keepers.

He noted that every Ghanaian has a collective responsibility to ensure that our environments are safe since our very existence depends on it.

Speaking through his Spokesperson Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, the National Chief Imam noted "I am appealing to every Ghanaian to understand the importance of the environment; that is where we all survive. Collectively owe it to ourselves as a duty to make our environments clean of all poisonous substances that affect our health"

Meanwhile, the EPA Executive Director and his team made some donations of items including 100 bags of rice, 100 cartons of canned fish and 100 cartons of cooking oil.

