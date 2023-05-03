Rwanda: Heavy Rainfall Claims Over 50 Lives in Western Province

The governor of Western Province, François Habitegeko, has revealed that heavy rains on the evening of May 2 and 3 resulted in the tragic deaths of 55 people.

Habitegeko further disclosed that rescue operations are underway to locate any additional victims.

According to him, in addition to the unfortunate loss of lives, many individuals have been injured and homes have been destroyed in some areas such as Ngororero, Rubavu, Nyabihu, Rutsiro, and Karongi.

Meanwhile, Rwanda National Police has also announced that due to heavy rains, the roads Mukamira-Ngororero and Rubavu-Rutsiro are temporarily impassable.

"You are advised to use alternative roads. Police officers are available to direct traffic," reads part of Rwanda National Police tweet.

The disaster comes after the Rwanda Meteorology Agency released its weather forecast for May 2023, with expected rainfall ranging between 50 and 200 mm across the country.

In many parts of the country, the expected rainfall will be slightly above the range of rainfall usually recorded in May. The forecast, released on May 2, states that the first 10 days of May 2023 are expected to be wetter than usual, with above-average rainfall, while the remaining days are expected to record rainfall within the usual range across the country.

