Rwanda: Kagame Condoles With Victims of Tragic Heavy Rains

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, May 3, expressed solidarity with families of victims who lost their lives after heavy rains caused floods and landslides in Western, Northern and Southern provinces on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

By around 4:00 pm, at least 127 lives had been confirmed dead by the Rwanda National Police, leaving more injured as well as property destroyed.

"President of the Republic of Rwanda expresses his solidarity with those affected and wounded, as well as his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of landslides and floods caused by heavy rains that affected different parts of Western, Northern, and Southern Provinces, during the night of 2-3 May 2023, so far claiming the lives of 127 people," reads part of statement released Wednesday afternoon by the President's office.

Rescue interventions are ongoing in the most affected districts, in order to secure endangered citizens, the statement added.

The districts include Rubavu, Ngororero, Nyabihu, Rutsiro, Karongi, Gakenke, Burera, Musanze and Nyamagabe.

"They include evacuation and temporary relocation of residents from affected and high-risk areas while rains are ongoing. Teams are already deployed to affected districts to provide required assistance."

Also in place is a new command center, which according to the statement, is actively coordinating emergency response.

"Relevant institutions will continuously liaise with districts to coordinate all required interventions.We thank the residents of the affected districts for their collaboration, and we are making every effort to ensure their safety and wellbeing."