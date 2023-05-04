Rwanda: Rayon, Police to Observe a Minute of Silence in Honor of Flood Victims

Rayon Sports and Police FC will observe a minute of silence in honour of over 100 people who have died, following the night of heavy rains that caused flooding and landslides in Western and Northern provinces, before the pair lock horns in the Wednesday's Peace Cup quarter final second leg clash at Kigali Pelé Stadium.

A total of 115 people have been confirmed dead so far from what could be the highest disaster-induced death toll to be recorded in the country in the shortest period according to available records from recent years.

According to Rwanda FA acting Secretary General Jules Karangwa, players, delegation staff and supporters will take one minute to remember the victims before the Peace Cup and second division matches scheduled on Wednesday kick off.

"We will take one minute to remembering the victims before matches start," Karangwa told Times Sport.

Besides Rayon Sports and Police who play in the Peace Cup, second division Top Four Mini League resumes as Vision play Etoile at Mumena Stadium while Amagaju welcome Gicumbi in Nyamagabe