Rwanda: Water Shortage Threat As Treatment Plants Are Hit By Floods

Four water treatment plants across the country have halted operations after river flooding polluted the sources of the water they use.

The Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC Ltd), on April 3 announced that some areas could face water supply disruption as a result.

"Due to heavy rain that polluted River Nyabarongo causing high turbidity, Nzove water treatment plant halted operations," WASAC said.

Nzove water treatment plant currently produces 60,000 cubic metres per day.

As of June 2022, Kigali consumed 117,000 cubic metres of water per day of which Nzove plant contributes a lot.

Due to the flood-induced halted production, WASAC informed the public that the sectors of Kigali, Nyakabanda, Nyamirambo, Mageragere, Rwezamenyo, and Kanyinya of Nyarugenge district in the City of Kigali will face water supply disruption.

Kicukiro district will be affected in the sectors of Kagarama, Gatenga, Gatenga, Gahanga and Kicukiro. The sectors of Gisozi, Kacyiru, Remera, Kimironko, Jabana, Jali, Kinyinya, Nduba, Bumbogo and Gatsata could also face water shortage.

Gacurabwenge, Runda and Rugalika sectors of Kamonyi district are among those to be affected.

Flooding and landslides which killed 127 people on May 2 and May 3 in Western and Northern provinces affected Gihira water treatment plant in Rubavu district. Some areas in the district experienced water supply disruption after flooding damaged water supply systems and water sources for the treatment plant.

Gihira water treatment plant, which sources water from River Sebeya, produces 23,000 cubic meters per day to four sectors of Gisenyi, Rubavu, Rugerero and Nyamyumba.

However, the plant reportedly loses an average of Rwf20 million every heavy rainy season, according to WASAC.

Two water treatment plants - Kanyabusage and Nyabahanga - also halted operations.

In 2020, the Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC) announced that it was going to mobilize financial resources to conduct studies to find out ways of dealing with floods and swashed debris that continues to affect water treatment plants.

Floods have triggered a Rwf4 billion loss after damaging water treatment plants and water supply systems across the country since the start of the year.