Rwanda: Flood Response - Local Government Orders Urgent Relocation From High Risk Zones

Local government minister, Jean Claude Musabyimana, on Wednesday evening while speaking on Public broadcaster, urged residents in identified high risk zones to urgently relocate to safe places so as to avoid being affected by flooding and landslides.

The response came after an urgent meeting that gathered a team of rescuers, Western Province officials, and the ministry of emergency management, local government ministry, and police alongside other ministries in Mahoko centre, Rubavu district, to discuss the evacuation interventions after disasters killed 127 people.

A statement from the Office of the President said that rescue interventions include evacuation and temporary relocation of residents from affected and high-risk areas while rains are ongoing.

Teams were deployed to affected districts to provide assistance.

The affected districts include Rubavu, Ngororero, Nyabihu, Rutsiro, Karongi, Gakenke, Burera, Musanze and Nyamagabe.

Musabyimana said that those displaced by the disasters were evacuated to shelters where they get basic needs including food, hygiene materials and beddings.

"Churches, schools and other available facilities, friends with available sheltering space can be used to accommodate those already displaced by the tragic disasters," he said.

Government has pledged support in burying those who lost their lives and the injured are getting free medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Karongi district decided to urgently relocate at least 370 families from high risk zones.

The families comprise 1,440 members.

Karongi district lost 16 people while landslide and flooding killed 27 in Rubavu, 26 in Rutsiro, 23 in Ngororero lost and 17 in Nyabihu

In 2019, Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA) announced it was lacking resources to resettle 48,000 households that live in high risk zone.

In April this year, City of Kigali (CoK) officials also raised concerns over 27,000 residential houses that are at high risk for flooding and landslides.

Rivers being monitored

CP John Bosco Kabera, the spokesperson of the Rwanda National Police added that police is also monitoring water levels of River Nyabarongo for early warning in case of flooding.

"We realized that water level on River Nyabarongo is rising and we have to save lives of people," he said.

The water level monitoring is based on the fact that River Sebeya and River Mukungwa and their tributaries flooded northern and western province on May 2 and 3.

Due to flooding on River Nyabarongo, the users of Giticyinyoni-Nzove-Rutonde-Ruli have also resorted to using boats.

In 2022, Rwanda announced to roll out flood sensors on rivers, drainages and lakes countrywide to strengthen the early warning system.

The flood sensors have to be installed on Rivers; Muvumba, Akanyaru, Rusizi, Mukungwa, and Nyabarongo, that are usually inundated to cause loss of lives and damage of properties.