Nigeria: Why There's Disruption of Electricity Supply to Imo - Official

An official appeals to customers to be vigilant and ensure that the electricity infrastructure serving them was not attacked by vandals during the period of the outage.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) says the current disruption of electricity supply in Imo State is a result of ongoing industrial action by organised labour in the state.

The company said that workers, under the organised labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) were on strike over alleged "violent disruption and unprovoked assault on Imo workers by yet to be identified persons during the May Day celebration".

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu by the spokesperson of the electricity company, Emeka Ezeh.

"After the joint Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, the organised labour resolved that all affiliates of both NLC and TUC in Imo are to withdraw their services beginning from midnight on Tuesday.

"Consequently, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which is EEDC's primary source of power supply, was forced to shut down in the state this morning by 00:00 hours.

"As a result of this development, all customers of EEDC in Imo under its Owerri, New Owerri, Orlu, and Mbaise districts are out of electricity supply.

"We are aware of the inconveniences this situation will cause our esteemed customers and are hopeful that the issue will be resolved in good time and supply restored to our customers," Mr Ezeh said.

He appealed to customers to be vigilant and ensure that the electricity infrastructure serving them was not attacked by vandals during the outage.

"We remain committed and working assiduously to deliver improved services to our esteemed customers," he added.

(NAN)