South Africa: Reserve Bank Launches New Banknotes and Coins - South African News Briefs - May 4, 2023

Reserve Bank Launches New South African Banknotes and Coins

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is releasing an upgraded set of banknotes and coins, which feature enhanced security features, a splash of colour, and some new plants and animals, reports News24. The changes are in line with international best practices, as countries are encouraged to regularly upgrade their banknotes and coins to fight against counterfeit notes. The upgraded currency still features former president Nelson Mandela and Africa's Big Five, with no changes to the denominations or sizes of banknotes. Notable changes include a more visible brown R20 banknote, a purple-tinted R50, and a more vibrant orange R200. The upgraded banknotes and coins will start circulating this week, and existing notes and coins will continue to be legal tender.

Tim Harris Appointed to Chair Interim Tourism Board

Former Wesgro CEO Tim Harris has been appointed as the chairperson of the South African Tourism interim board, reports EWN. Wesgro is the official tourism, trade, and investment promotion agency for the Western Cape. Harris is joined on the interim board by Zwelibanzi Mntambo, a former SAT board chair, and former colleague Zweli Mntambo who was CFO at Wesgro. Their appointment came after tourism minister Patricia De Lille decided to dissolve what remained of the former SA Tourism board following a public outcry related to the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship controversy.

Bus Company Putco to Suspend Operations Over Fuel Shortages

SABC News reports that thousands of Johannesburg commuters are expected to be stranded after bus company Putco announced that it would suspend its services until further notice due to diesel shortages. The bus company said it had not received its March subsidy from the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport. Putco is hoping to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

