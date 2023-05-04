Nigeria: Senate Can't Stop Demolition At Ikeja Airport - Govt

3 May 2023
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — The Federal Government has insisted that the Senate has no right to stop the ongoing demolition of offices belonging to agencies doing aviation activities at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, made the government position known on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

Responding to a reporter's question on the issue, Sirika emphasised that the Senate resolution is merely advisory and cannot stop the government from doing its work.

The Minister's remark was in reaction to a motion by the Senate directing the government to halt the demolition to allow the Senate Committee on Aviation, chaired by Senator Biodun Olujimi, to intervene.

Olujimi had drawn the attention of the red chamber to the warning strike threatened by the Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, and National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.