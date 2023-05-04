Nigeria: Govt Reiterates Commitment Towards Effective Justice Delivery

The federal government on Wednesday reiterated its commitment towards establishing and sustaining an effective justice system in the country.

Towards this end, the federal government through the Ministry of Justice is collaborating with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on the effective implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Speaking at a two-day training for police prosecutors, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), said that his ministry as a leading stakeholder in the administration of justice will continue to support stakeholders to ensure that the reformation of the justice sector aligns with the international best practice.

He disclosed that the purpose of the workshop was to "facilitate the proper and effective implementation of the Act by the Nigeria Police Prosecutors especially in the areas of ensuring that criminal matters are speedily dealt with so as to bring about a sustainable decongestion of Correctional Centres across the country".

According to Malami, who was represented by the Director of Public Prosecutor, Mr Muhammad Babadoko, the training, amongst others, will focus on: "Improving Pre-trail Justice under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015: the role of the Police;

"Conducting effective investigation: Police Powers and Rights of a suspect under the Nigerian Criminal justice system;

"Arrest and search protocols under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, (ACJA) 2015 and the Police Act;

"Settlement, Agreements and Plea- bargaining-guidance for the police;

"Remand Protocols and detention time limit under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015;

"Understanding the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, provisions on statement taking and admissibility of e-recording of confessional statement;

"Understanding the Guidelines for prosecutors;

"Police and the conduct of effective Criminal prosecution under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 and Police Act."

Meanwhile, the AGF observed that in spite of the recent passage of the ACJA Bill, 2022 by the Senate, the essential elements of the ACJA, 2015 remained unchanged.

In his remarks, the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, who was represented by the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Legal Department, Mr David Igbodo (rtd), said the police is very much committed to ensuring the effective dispensation of justice in Nigeria.

He assured the audience that the force would do all it takes in ensuring that the reforms in the criminal justice sector are implemented accordingly.

Also speaking, the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice Jedy Agba, stated that the success of any aspect of criminal justice administration depends on the level of effective implementation by the agencies involved.

According to the permanent secretary, who was represented by Mrs Leticia Ayoola-Daniels, the police undoubtedly remains an indispensable stakeholder in the administration of criminal justice being the first point of contact between citizens and the criminal justice system.

"It is therefore paramount to have continuous workshops and trainings on the provisions of the Act for maximum and positive results in the dispensation of functions.

"It is hoped that if these provisions of the law are well implemented, the objectives and purposes of the law will be achieved," she said.