Nigeria: Indomie Noodles - Expect More Cancer Cases in Children - Institute

National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT) has expressed concern over the revelation of the presence of a carcinogenic compound (Ethylyne Oxide) in Indomie Instant Noodles 'Special Chicken Flavour'.

The director-general of NICRAT, Prof. Usman Malami Aliyu, in a statement he signed yesterday, said if found that some brands of Indomie noodles contain ethylyne oxide, Nigerians should expect an escalation of various forms of cancers in the months or years ahead, depending on how long people have consumed the brand.

He said more worrisome, is that Nigerians should also expect an increase in cancer cases among children because Indomie noodles is a popular food among most Nigerian children.

Aliyu said, "While we commend the prompt intervention of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to carry out comprehensive investigation to ascertain the magnitude of the situation, NICRAT's review of Ethylyne Oxide shows that the compound has grave consequences for human health, especially, when consumed."

He pledged to collaborate with NAFDAC in ensuring the safety and protection of Nigerians from cancer causing agents while assuring Nigerians of its commitment to take cancer prevention, research and treatment to the next level by ensuring that Nigerians are safe from all forms of cancers.