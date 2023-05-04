Nigeria: First Batch of Nigerian Evacuees Arrive From Sudan

The first batch of Nigerians who were evacuated from the crisis ridden Sudan have arrived the country.

They landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 11:30 pm Wednesday.

They had a long and bumpy journey from Sudan to Egypt by bus and were airlifted at the Aswan Airport in Egypt.

They experienced hitches throughout their journey by road as some had to wait for few days before they were allowed passage through Egypt via Sudanese border.

Their flight was equally delayed before they were finally cleared to board. More batches are expected to arrive the country from Sudan in the next few days.