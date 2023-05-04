Liberia: President Weah Leaves for London to Attend Coronation of King Charles, III

The Liberian Leader, George Manneh Weah has left the country for London, the United Kingdom (UK).

President Weah departed Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the invitation of the Government of the United Kingdom.

The Liberian Leader will join other world leaders for the historic coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminister Abbey in London.

The coronation is a symbolic coming together of the monarchy, church, and state for a religious ritual during which the monarch makes vows to both God and country.

While the President is away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. G. Wesseh Blamoh will act as chair of the Cabinet in close consultation with the Vice President and via telephone contact with the President.