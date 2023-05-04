Ghana: OSP Investigates Prof. Frimpong-Boateng 'Galamsey' Report

3 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) says it is investigating the report published by the head of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

According to the OSP, the investigation which was ongoing and far-reaching covered other issues pertainingto illegal mining.

It has therefore assured the public and civil society that it would take necessary action against all persons deemed culpable of corruption and corruption-related offences in the mining sector.

This was contained in a statement signed and released by the Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng and copied to the Ghanaian Timesin Accra yesterday.

Mr Agyebeng said that on October 10, 2022, theOSP published that it had commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of illegal mining.

According to him, the publication stated that the investigation targeted the activities and expenditure of the dissolved IMCIM, especially in respect of the seizure and management of excavators, machinery, road vehicles, and gold nuggets and officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Forestry Commission and other public officials and private persons.

Mr Agyebeng indicated that his outfit acknowledged the recent calls for action and investigations into these matters by the public and civil society following the publication of a report on parts of these matters authored by a former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and head of the dissolved IMCIM for which reason they were to be calm.

The report released by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng accused some members of the current government of being involved and impeding the fight against illegal mining in the country.

