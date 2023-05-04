Liberia: Weah Leaves for London

Monrovia, Liberia - President George Manneh Weah has departed the country for London, the United Kingdom (UK) to attend the coronation of King Charles, III. has left the country for London, the United Kingdom (UK) to attend the coronation of King Charles, III.

According o the Executive Mansion, President Weah departed here Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the invitation of the Government of the United Kingdom.

Mr. Weah will join other world leaders for the historic coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminister Abbey, London.

The coronation is a symbolic coming together of the monarchy, church, and state for a religious ritual during which the monarch makes vows to both God and country.

Meanwhile, the Executive Mansion says while President Weah is away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. G. Wesseh Blamoh, will chair the Cabinet in close consultation with Vice President Jewel Taylor, and via telephone contact with the President. Press Release