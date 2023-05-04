Liberia: LAA Denies Fire Rumors

Authority of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) in lower Margibi County dispels the rumor that there was a fire outbreak at the airport on Sunday, April 30.

The Acting Communication Officer of the Roberts International Airport in Harbel, Margibi, Jefferson Daryoue, told reporters on Monday, 1st May 2023, that the airport is safe for passengers traveling and coming to Liberia.

According to him, it might have been the work of propagandists to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of the airport.

When touring the airport facility on Monday, The NEW DAWN observed that the landside, terrain, or operation side of the Airport were all in tight as passengers went about their normal travels.

The pathway leading to the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) Industrial Fire service department office, that is responsible for emergencies and compliances, is under construction, which Mr. Daryoue said isn't part of the active runway for aircraft. The arrivals and departure terminals are all active, without any signs of a fire outbreak, as has been rumored.

The active runway used for aircraft, built in the 70s and the 3,353m-long asphalt runway were upgraded by the former Sirleaf Administration to international civil aviation standards.

However, during a tour of the facility, The NEW DAWN was never taken to the two powerhouses that are responsible for electricity, the main generator room, car parking, on-site roads, communication systems, water supply, and sewage treatment systems, and electrical systems, were all seen intact.

The operational and safety-related airport equipment and facilities, including fire-fighting systems at the Aviation Industrial Fire Service department, conveyor-belt loaders, forklifts, passenger stairs, buses, and ambulances were on display.

Cllr. Lawrence C. Sackie, Fire Commission officer of the Aviation Industrial Fire Service, said they are well prepared to effectively attend to emergencies at the nation's premier airport unlike in the past when there were no serviceable fire tender, to swiftly respond to crises, while lauding the management of the Roberts International Airport (RIA) for its continues support toward the firefighter department.

For his part, RIA Managing Director, Martin Hayes, urges the public to desist from spreading misleading information that undermines the credibility of the Authority.

He says management remains constructive and focused on safety and security of the over 500 lives that arrive at the Airport on a daily basis, than listening to what terms gossip in the public.

Mr. Hayes applauds President George Manneh Weah, for his continued support toward the airport authority, while assuring safety and security of passengers, adding "The Liberia Airport Authority remains committed to serving all of its airport users as it is the responsibility of the LAA-RIA to provide you the best."