Liberia: Down Town Faces Sadaya Today in MSA 3rd Division Playoff

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association Montserrado County third division side, Down Town FC, will continue their quest to qualify for the National second division league when they take on Sadaya International FC on Wednesday, May 3rd. The highly anticipated encounter is a continuation of the Montserrado County third division playoff of the Liberia Football Association and will be played at the Tusa Sports pitch in Gardnerville, Montserrado County.

Down Town FC's match against Sadaya FC is both teams' second match in the competition. Both clubs secured 2-0 victories respectively in their opening matches over the weekend at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS). Down Town FC proved their readiness to qualify for the national playoff with a comfortable 2-0 win over Adidas Young Star. The central Monrovia based club got their goals in the 55th and 79th minutes through Isaac Paintsi and Jacob G. Henneh goals following several missed chances from the attackers. On the other hand, Sadaya International FC defeated Lisali FC 2-0.

Ahead of Wednesday's match, Down Town FC Coach Jasper Kun described his team's 2-0 victory as a challenge for his players in their hope to gain qualification to the national playoff and second division league. According to Kun, his side needs to improve on their scoring because they missed several chances in their opening match. Jasper said if they are to qualify, scoring goals will be key because it will come a time that goals will count in qualification.

Said Coach Kun: "I blamed members of my team's forward line failure to put into better use the majority of the scoring chances they had today and especially in the first half of the game. I hope they recover from their mistakes made today so that they can deliver the necessary result in our next games."

Meanwhile, Down Town FC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pokar Robert thanked Coach Kun, members of his technical staff, and the players for the victory. He, however, called on his players to be more focused in front of the goal.