Liberia: Rep. Gwaikolo Outlines Challenges

Nimba County District # 9 Representative, Johnson Gwaikolo has outlined challenges Residents are confronted with in his District.

Representative Gwaikolo named the lack of road connectivity as one of the major challenges the citizens are faced with.

Speaking Tuesday, May 2, 2023, on ABC Radio, in Monrovia, the Nimba County Lawmaker mentioned that due to the unavailability of roads in the District, Residents are using ferry that is placed over the river to get to Bong County to carry out their commercial activities.

Representative Gwaikolo noted that to address the situation, he constructed the ferry to ease transportation obstacles.

He pointed out that the construction of roads in the District will boost economic activities and contributes to improving the living standards of Liberians.

Representative Gwaikolo mentioned that too often, Lawmakers get criticized for not doing much when it comes to road construction in the country.

He pointed out that the Legislature has come under intense criticism for not holding public servants' feet to fire relative to their duties and responsibilities.

"There are instances, where people do not see what we do. The impact is not seen immediately, so the level of expectations, people want things to happen today, you know when that is not seen, it is like the Legislature is not working, "he said.

The lawmakers indicated that there are other exclusive functions of the Legislature, but it has been working to provide oversight to the Executive Branch of the Government.