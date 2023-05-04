Gambia: Jaliba Utd Lift Brikama League Trophy

Jaliba United FC on Sunday lifted the 2022-2023 Brikama 'Nawetan' League trophy after beating Kabafita United FC 1-0 in a tightly-contested final played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

The match was not an easy road to cross as both sides played defensive and offensive football, crafting a few goal scoring opportunities.

Ebrima Bah opened the scores for Jaliba United FC in the dying minute of the match, which eventually proved to be the winner for the Brikama Nyambai-based club.

Kabafita FC reacted quickly for an equaliser but to no avail thus the match ended 1-nil in favour of Jaliba United FC.

As champions, Jaliba United FC went home with medals, a giant trophy and a cash price of D75, 000 while Kabafita United FC received medals and D65, 000 as runners-up.