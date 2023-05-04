Gambia: Coach Lie Bojang Assures Gambians of Team's Respectable Performance At World Cup

Abdoulie Bojang, head coach of The Gambia U-20 team, has assured Gambians of his team's respectable performance during the upcoming World Cup tournament in Argentina later this month.

The Young Scorpions of The Gambia qualified to the upcoming U-20 World Cup tournament after progressing into the semifinal of the recently concluded Africa U-20 Cup of Nations held in Egypt.

The Gambia U-20 team who performed extremely well at the AFCON finished as runners up after their 2-0 defeat in the final against Senegal.

The Gambia U-20 now knows who they will face in the tournament, which will take place from May 20th to June 11th 2023 in Argentina.

The Young Scorpions of The Gambia will face Honduras, France and South Korea in Group F.

"I want to assure Gambians that the U-20 team will put up a respectable performance at the World Cup tournament. We will do everything humanly possible to make each and every Gambian happy. We would also try to raise the Gambian flag to a higher height," he said during an interview with Pointsports.

He added that it is unfortunate that they could not take all the players selected in the 35-man provisional squad, adding that a decision must be taken and players who can play in three positions will tend to have an advantage over others.

"All the provisional selected players are performing to expectation, but nonetheless, it is our job and we have to see players who are better than each other to make the final list of a 21-man squad."

According to him, streaming down the provisional 35-man squad is the most difficult thing for him at this point in time.

Coach Lie Bojang noted that their preparation is in high gear as they had some discussion with the GFF who are working on friendly international matches in Argentina to help them acclimatize.

"We want to go as far as possible by taking it game by game which is the most important thing."