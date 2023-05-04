Gambian Poet to Participate in Int'l Youth Confab

Fast rising Gambian poet, Ansu Jatta alias Muslim Poet has been selected to join the International Youth Leadership Connect Conference scheduled to take place in Accra, Ghana from 22nd to 25th June 2023.

Muslim Poet as he is widely known is the Program Officer for the Young Writers Association of The Gambia. The confab is organised by the Youth Leaders Model African Union (YLMAU), an educational youth platform which is a simulation of the African Union. It allows for diplomatic discussion about contemporary world issues affecting Africa and its people.

The year's confab will be held under the theme: 'Youth inclusion in African Sustainable Development.'

The forum would provide a unique opportunity for youth to gain more knowledge on the role, structure and activities of the African Union as well as promote networking, soft skill development especially negotiation, diplomacy, leadership skills, public speaking and knowledge on economic, social and political security issues facing African Member States, promoting international relations as well as youth travel.

This youth leadership connect third session also aims to empower youth to model international cooperation for development while celebrating African diversity by moving from one country to another.

Commenting ahead of the event, the young Gambian poet observed that youth are enthusiastic of change and that the confab will go a long way in transforming participants to development issues.

He pointed out that his involvement with youth in shaping them to become productive leaders and support rendered to society contributed a lot to him being selected for this youth leadership connect confab.

He thus expressed his readiness to utilize the knowledge acquired during the conference as well as work hand-in-hand with the stakeholders to help more young people realize their potentials.