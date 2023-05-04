Gambia: SK West Win National Women's Nawetan

Serrekunda West Women's Team were over the weekend crowned champions of the first-ever women's national 'nawetan' organised by Gam Women's Football Fans and Scorpions TV.

They defeated Kombo South Female Team 3-0 in a keenly contested final played at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium on Sunday.

Red Scorpion forward Kaddy Jatta scoring a hat-trick in the 25th, 60th and 75th minutes respectively.

As champions, Serrekunda West were decorated with medals and a giant trophy.

The much-anticipated national female football final attracted a host of football enthusiast, including the Mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council Talib Amed Bensouda who took the kickoff, Sadibou Kamaso, chairman of Team Restore Confidence (TRC) and a host of high profound dignitaries.

The trophy was handed to Serrekunda West's captain and Gambia Police Force winger Fatou Mook.

Ramatoulie Dukureh of Serrekunda West received the best goalkeeper's award, Kaddy Jatta of Serrekunda West team received the leading goal scorer's award, while the best player of the tournament went to Banna Jarju of Kombo South. The best defender award went to Kombo South's Kaddy Jarju.