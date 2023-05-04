Gambia: SK West Win National Women's Nawetan

3 May 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Serrekunda West Women's Team were over the weekend crowned champions of the first-ever women's national 'nawetan' organised by Gam Women's Football Fans and Scorpions TV.

They defeated Kombo South Female Team 3-0 in a keenly contested final played at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium on Sunday.

Red Scorpion forward Kaddy Jatta scoring a hat-trick in the 25th, 60th and 75th minutes respectively.

As champions, Serrekunda West were decorated with medals and a giant trophy.

The much-anticipated national female football final attracted a host of football enthusiast, including the Mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council Talib Amed Bensouda who took the kickoff, Sadibou Kamaso, chairman of Team Restore Confidence (TRC) and a host of high profound dignitaries.

The trophy was handed to Serrekunda West's captain and Gambia Police Force winger Fatou Mook.

Ramatoulie Dukureh of Serrekunda West received the best goalkeeper's award, Kaddy Jatta of Serrekunda West team received the leading goal scorer's award, while the best player of the tournament went to Banna Jarju of Kombo South. The best defender award went to Kombo South's Kaddy Jarju.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.