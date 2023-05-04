Gambia: Coach Bojang Announces Squad Ahead of FIFA U-20 World Cup

Head coach of The Gambia U-20 team, Abdoulie Bojang has announced a strong 35 man provisional squad ahead of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted in Argentina.

The Young Scorpions will contend to perform well to win their matches in the global cadet biggest football fiesta.

The Gambia U-20 team is expected to play some warm up matches before the commencement of the global junior biggest football showpiece.

The players selected by Coach Abdoulie Bojang are:

Goalkeepers

1.Pa Ebou Dampha-Waa Banjul FC

Ebrima Jaiteh-TMT FC

Youkasseh Sanyang-Steve Biko FC

Kebba Sonko-Hawks FC

Defenders

Mamadou Bah-Team Rihno FC

Fakebba Jammeh-Falcons FC

Ba Lamin Sowe CD Tenerife

Sainey Sanyang-Hawks FC

Alagie Saine- Horsens FC

Demba Saidykhan-Steve Biko FC

Moses Jarju-Fortune FC

Bakary Jawara-Fortune FC

Midfielders

Assan Badjie-Team Rihno FC

Louis Jatta-Gambinos Stars Africa Football Academy

Muhammed Jobe-Real de Banjul FC

Mahmudou Bajo

Bailo Bah-Hawks FC

Salifu Colley-Real de Banjul FC

Momodou S. Jallow-Waa Banjul FC

Haruna Rashid Njie-Gunjur United FC

Muhammed Sawaneh-Tengueth FC

Alieu Gibba-Real de Banjul FC

Strikers

Ebrima Singhateh-SK Slavia Praha

Adama Bojang-Steve Biko FC

Mamin Sanyang-Bayern Munchen

Dawda Darboe-Wallidan FC

Mustapha Jah- CFR Cluj

Abdou Jatta-Hawks

Ebrima Kinteh-BK Milan

Ousman Kujabi-Real de Banjul FC

Modou L. Marong-Interclube

Yankuba Minteh-Odense BK

Mansour Mbaye-Banjul United FC

Kajally Drammeh-Cape Town City FC

Ismaila Manneh-Steve Biko FC

