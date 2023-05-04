Gambia: Coach Bojang Announces Squad Ahead of FIFA U-20 World Cup

Head coach of The Gambia U-20 team, Abdoulie Bojang has announced a strong 35 man provisional squad ahead of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted in Argentina.
The Young Scorpions will contend to perform well to win their matches in the global cadet biggest football fiesta.
The Gambia U-20 team is expected to play some warm up matches before the commencement of the global junior biggest football showpiece.
The players selected by Coach Abdoulie Bojang are:
Goalkeepers
1.Pa Ebou Dampha-Waa Banjul FC
Ebrima Jaiteh-TMT FC
Youkasseh Sanyang-Steve Biko FC
Kebba Sonko-Hawks FC
Defenders
Mamadou Bah-Team Rihno FC
Fakebba Jammeh-Falcons FC
Ba Lamin Sowe CD Tenerife
Sainey Sanyang-Hawks FC
Alagie Saine- Horsens FC
Demba Saidykhan-Steve Biko FC
Moses Jarju-Fortune FC
Bakary Jawara-Fortune FC
Midfielders
Assan Badjie-Team Rihno FC
Louis Jatta-Gambinos Stars Africa Football Academy
Muhammed Jobe-Real de Banjul FC
Mahmudou Bajo
Bailo Bah-Hawks FC
Salifu Colley-Real de Banjul FC
Momodou S. Jallow-Waa Banjul FC
Haruna Rashid Njie-Gunjur United FC
Muhammed Sawaneh-Tengueth FC
Alieu Gibba-Real de Banjul FC
Strikers
Ebrima Singhateh-SK Slavia Praha
Adama Bojang-Steve Biko FC
Mamin Sanyang-Bayern Munchen
Dawda Darboe-Wallidan FC
Mustapha Jah- CFR Cluj
Abdou Jatta-Hawks
Ebrima Kinteh-BK Milan
Ousman Kujabi-Real de Banjul FC
Modou L. Marong-Interclube
Yankuba Minteh-Odense BK
Mansour Mbaye-Banjul United FC
Kajally Drammeh-Cape Town City FC
Ismaila Manneh-Steve Biko FC
Jaliba Utd lift Brikama League trophy
Coach Lie Bojang assures Gambians of team's respectable performance at World Cup