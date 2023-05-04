Gambia: Press Amplifies Pitiable Groans of Oppressed

In May 1991, at the meeting of Independent African Press held in Windhoek, Namibia, the delegates solemnly declared that the establishment , maintenance and fostering of an Independent pluralistic and independent free press is essential for the development and maintenance of democracy in a nation and for economic development.

Six months later, the member state of UNESCO subscribed to the declaration that a free pluralistic and independent press is an essential component of any democratic society. This declaration is indeed an essential condition of democracy for people to have access or be given information.

In pursuit of this ideals it is important to realize that those whose task is to provide that information face and important responsibility and should be given every facility to enable them to assume their responsibilities. Infact the best barometer to measure a society's state of health and maturity is to what extend the freedom of the press is guaranteed.

The rediscovered unanimity of journalists and government representatives concerning a fundamental principles, Prompted UNESCO in association with major media organization to choose the 3rd of May to be the anniversary of the declaration of Winhoek as international press freedom day.

Doubtless still the press remain the most dreaded Institution to autocratic rulers the world over for this reason it is often the first victim of their anger. The press amplifies the pitiable groans of the oppressed and pricks the world conscience for sympathy and action. In that exercise it unshackles the oppressed and dethrones the oppressor. The gagging of the Independent press is a preoccupation of those who have grudge with the truth and since the world community needs the freedom of the press, the truth to facilitate the democratization process must at all cost be safeguarded.

A free press along with an Independent Judiciary is essential for the protection of human rights. One of the surest protections for democracy is free and open exchange of ideas and criticism. In a democratic society public officials must be held accountable for their actions and a free press is the people' watchdog. The press must be free to investigate and to publish what it finds true even it embarrasses or hurts the careers of powerful figures in or out of office. The press in the Gambia has endeavoured throughout the years to persistently continue to play the role of a watchdog also the creator of directions for the common good.

The press in the Gambia greatly contributed over the years toward sharpening of people awareness toward national issues by providing the Citizens with factual information.This role of the press as a medium of mass education is a necessary criteria for a balanced democracy.

Since the price of freedom is eternal vigilance, the press will endeavor at all cost to play its role to zealously guard and protect intellectual freedom of all civil liberties of which the most priced is the liberty of thought and expression.

We in the Gambia, in this blessed enclave, this tiny once economically ill endowed country, yet a shinning example of peacefulness, of homogeneity and of courage, has succeeded in winning our political freedom and of maintaining our national cohesion, despite our family quarrels, despite the vicissitudes of the weather and emphatically , in spite of the repercussions of the economic crises of the outside industrialize world upon us together with their fierce contradictions and conflicts.

Thanks to the devoted efforts and patriotism of our national leaders and torch bearers of all shades of political outlook who united were able to rescue our nation from the shackles of tyranny and to those of whom today constituted the vanguard force in the arduous course of steering our national destiny .

But in every process of true emancipation , one must not concentrate all the time to one side of such undertaking , since there are other sides of vital importance, the same searchlight has still be pointed further in order to harmonize the whole setup.

However the distribution of the economic gains of The Gambia leaves much to be desired. The unskilled labourer who bears the brunt of the day and the hit, the heavy truck driver, the ducker who loads and unloads the material need of our wherewithal's faced with all concomitant risks and dangers, the fisherman in his trawler who braves the waves and inclement weather surrounded by the threat of unpredictable peril. The electrical subordinate who translate theoretical instruction into practice and as such constantly stands exposed to electrocution inorder to provide power to the nation, particularly the well to do who consumed far more electric energy, the none commission policeman on the beat who stand face to face with hardened criminals with all the inherent risks, the genuine bricklayer whose sore hands make life normal and even comfortable for his exploiters to name a few are all among the underpaid and socially insecure among the gigantic army of labour who by hand and brain create the structures, without which our homeland would have doomed to a state of anarchy.

The discovery of oil and gas deposit in the Gambia is a great blessing for a country which was economically ill endowed. It therefore goes without saying that The Gambia Government must seize this great opportunity to derive the maximum to fulfill The Gambia's dream for economic prosperity: the only guarantee to achieve the socio economic development creating the atmosphere in which every person who labour will be remunerated equitable.

Exploitation of man by man is no natural phenomenon. It is a deliberate devise of man. So for one to grab more than his or her share of the whole, is out right cheating. Where ever and whenever injustice is possible justice should and could be possible. Now it is time to focus on the vital, most expedient, most pertinent yet most titanic battle of all. It is the battle for fair play and justice. This humble appeal from a retired but not tired veteran Journalist is based on nothing but the truth and will certainly vibrate infinite echo's in the hearths and consciences of all those who care to browse over it and who qualified themselves with the noble title of HUMAN BEINGS.

I therefore wish to take this opportunity on the occasion of the International Press Freedom Day to draw the attention of the authorities to take the necessary steps in order to remedy the plight of Gambian farmers and workers by ensuring that the national cake is evenly shared through the strict application of economic policies designed to enhance the achievement of socio economic development throughout the Gambia.

A WORD FOR THE WISE IS ENOUGH

The true nature of the struggle taking place in Africa between the forces of progress and those of reaction is in the final analysis the fight of the common man against injustice and privilege.

KWAME NKRUMA